Saturday events include fishing derby, arts

CLAY COUNTY — Weekends in Clay County are getting busy with events all over the area.
In Smithville, the Smithville Kiwanis Club is holding its annual children's fishing derby Saturday, June 3, in Helvey Park, located off East Main Street on Helvey Park Drive.
The derby is open to children accompanied by an adult Smithville resident and is a catch-and-release derby. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. at the front of the park. Fishing starts at 9:30 a.m. Children can fish until 11:30 a.m. to try and catch the largest, the smallest or the most fish for their specific age group.
Trophies will be presented to winners. Hot dogs and sodas will be available for all those in attendance. Call 289-6240 for more details.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a chance to help send the Smithville FBLA to nationals will come with a car wash fundraiser at Show-Me Real Estate, 1101 S. U.S. Highway 169. Cash donations are welcome.
In Liberty, the Historic Downtown Liberty area will be buzzing Saturday.
The Second annual Art on the Side is from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. near the Artisan Market at 118 N. Main St. Fine artists and makers will bring their works for the event. There will be dedicated and separate areas for fine art and a makers market. Volunteers are needed. Email thelibertyartisanmarket@gmail.com for information.
The Fifth Annual Quilt Walk begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. The staff at Quilting Is My Therapy, 2 E. Franklin St., organizes the event. During the Quilt Walk, guests will be treated to an array of quilts as they wander in and around participating businesses in downtown Liberty.
Displays will include vintage, multigenerational and modern quilts. Each participating business will be handing out free quilt block patterns as well as finishing instructions to make a quilt.
At 9 p.m., Liberty Parks & Rec. has partnered with Serenity on the Square for Moonlight Yoga. Moonlight Yoga is a monthly benefit for the off-leash dog park instructed and coordinated by Patti Stark, owner of Serenity on the Square.
Moonlight Yoga has raised $5,031 in donations over the last nine years of the event, which helped purchase a dual water fountain to quench the thirst of human and canine park visitors and other maintenance needs in Stocksdale Park Dog Park.
In Gladstone, this year’s Food. Art. Drink. Festival continues at Linden Square, 602 NE 70th St.
The festival is designed to celebrate creators and makers. This year’s featured artists and their mediums are Willie Lyles, woodworking; Sarah Malekyer and Danny Prock, Zip and Zam Designs, jewelry; Karen Merkel, KMCollectionsKC, pottery; and Brenda E. Pryor, mixed media and acrylic painting.
There will also be food trucks and beverage vendors. Saturday’s musical offerings start with Nick Marshall at 5:30 p.m. Sass Monkey takes the stage at 7 p.m. The Women of Rock finish the lineup with their performance starting at 8:30 p.m.
