On Saturday, June 18, the Northland is going to be buzzing.
Smithville
Smithville Lake Festival 2022 has a full day.
There’s a pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. at Smithville Senior Center, located downtown off Main Street. A baby contest is at 9 a.m. on the Courtyard Park stage, also off Main Street. A parade starts at 11 a.m.
Registration for the cornhole tournament is also 11 a.m. and the tournament starts at noon on Main Street in front of Courtyard Park. An unmanned boat race registration is noon with the race at 3 p.m.
Vendor booths, the beer cart and children’s areas also open at noon around the park. DJ Joe will be spinning tunes from noon to 4:30 p.m.
A quilt show will be from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Smithville Senior Center. Artistry in Motion dance company performs at 5 p.m. and Pride Martial Arts will do a demonstration at 6 p.m.
The band Montage will play at 8 p.m.
For more event details, visit the Smithville Lake Festival 2022 event page on Facebook.
Also in Smithville is the Founders Day celebration. The Smithville Historical Society will celebrate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the historical society, 210 N. Bridge St.
The day includes laying of a wreathing at founder of Smithville, Humphrey Smith’s, grave; live music from Folk Pickers; reenactments of historical 1800s life from Shoal Creek Living History Museum; tours of the Smithville Historic Museum; carriage rides; free kids games with prizes; crafts for Father’s Day; and food.
Liberty
At 9 a.m. the Liberty Legacy Memorial will be unveiled in Fairview Cemetery. The efforts of the Liberty Legacy Memorial Committee, Clay County African American Legacy and many others have come to fruition with the granite marker honoring more than 750 Blacks buried in the potter's field in the cemetery.
"...Whether among those who were enslaved or free, the African Americans buried in unmarked graves of Fairview and New Hope are a testimony to a community of resilient people with character and principles who made significant contributions to Liberty and Clay County," said Cecelia Robinson of CCAAL.
There will be a full ceremony with speakers and other honored guests to help dedicate this new historic feature.
From 11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be entertainment galore as part of the Juneteenth Celebration at Rooney Justice Center plaza in downtown Liberty. There will be a barbecue contest that is Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned in the city parking lot.
Entertainment includes a dance troupe and steppers, vendors, a food truck, a storyteller and Martika Daniels, a one-woman stunt show artist who performed at last year’s Juneteenth event. A concert from JJ & The Old School Band will end the day.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Fourth Annual Quilt Walk will take place at Quilting Is My Therapy, 2 E. Franklin St. There will be an English paper piecing demonstration as well as a book signing/meet and greet with Tula Pink. The quilt walk will include free block patterns for visitors to use to make the Quilt Walk quilt. For more details, visit quiltingismytherapy.com.
