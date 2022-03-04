Scouts ready for chili dinner fundraiser Saturday

LIBERTY — The Boy Scout Troop 320 will hold its annual chili dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Saturday, March 5.
There will be curbside service only with pickup at the Liberty Christian Church, 420 E. Kansas Ave. Tickets can be purchased with Venmo @Troop-ThreeTwenty. Cash or card will be accepted at the curb.
