Second Baptist pastoral resident named to top fellowship program

LIBERTY — Emmitt Drumgoole, the first Pastoral Resident of Second Baptist Church Liberty, was recently named to the 2020-2022 Cooperative Baptist Fellowship Fellows program.
The CBF Fellows program is a national program that assists young Baptists clergy to make a healthy and smooth transition from seminarian to a pastor. CBF Fellows are Christian clergy who have graduated within the last five years from an accredited seminary or divinity school, according to a press release.
The goal of CBF Fellows is to offer young Baptist ministers essential resources not just to guard against burnout or isolation, but to empower them to thrive as congregational ministers. A second goal is for CBF to support and engage each Fellow’s congregation during the cohort, encouraging them as they discern the best way to nurture the minister that they believe God has called to serve in their community, according to the CBF Fellows Program website.
Drumgoole is a graduate of Baylor University, where he served as a resident chaplain while in school. He graduated from Truett Seminary in August of 2019 with a Master of Divinity degree and a Master of Science in Education degree from Baylor. He began serving as Pastoral Resident of Second Baptist after graduation.
Second Baptist Church is a 177-year-old congregation located just east of the Liberty, MO historical square. The church is a member of the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, a Christian network of individuals and churches working together with the goal of spreading the hope of Christ, with partners all over the globe.
As a part of that partnership and a part of the commitment to become a teaching congregation, Second Baptist established a Pastoral Resident ministry where individuals serve for two to three years. Residents spend their time learning to be a Senior Pastor as they gain experience in preaching, teaching, pastoral care, administration, and congregational organization.
