Many of us haven’t been eating right lately. Sometimes the stores are out of what we want; sometimes we can’t get an available pickup time. But there are a few other safe options for getting what we need.
Community Supported Agriculture: Farmers near you like to know in advance if their crops will have a market once it’s time to harvest, and they sell “subscriptions” that allow you, as a shareholder, to pick up fresh food once a week.
Do an internet search for “community supported agriculture” in your area. Look for ones that sell more than just vegetables. Some also have eggs, butter, bread, jams, flowers and meat.
Farm Stands: You’ll see these along the road — a small farmer or gardener who sells his produce at the end of the driveway out of a small stand. Stop and take a look, and ask questions. Most of them will have a limited variety, but it will all be fresh, probably picked just that morning. You might have to point to the items you want so they don’t have people touching the food. That’s a safety point you’ll appreciate. Ask about other foods that will be available, and make it a point to stop by.
Farmers Markets: These could be a dozen or more farmers who congregate in specified town locations on certain days, each with a stall or table. They will likely have a specialty, with carrots and plants here, and honey and potatoes there. Many will have homemade goods such as breads and jams, and some will have meat in coolers.
Chances are you’ll be asked to use a credit, EFT or EBT card to keep from handling cash. Some vendors will have their items prewrapped so they’re untouched.
And remember, no matter where you go, look for marks on the ground for places to stand six feet apart.
