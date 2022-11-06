Several disturbing items have been in the news lately. Have you heard about these product recalls?
CPAP machines: Two dozen different CPAP machines have been recalled. The list includes Bilevel PAP, BiPAP or BPAP machines, as well as the CPAP. The reason is a bit frightening. Black foam pieces can come loose and be breathed in or swallowed.
While the recall was issued quite a long time ago, the Food and Drug Administration just updated that information with this alert: If you now have one of the repaired or replaced machines (due to the previous recall), testing is currently being done to ensure that the repair foam used is OK.
The reason for the concern and the current testing: There have been deaths, far too many deaths, from the breakdown of the foam used in the machines.
You can also call the Philips company at 877-907-7508.
The recall says not to stop using the machine until you talk to your doctor, whether you have an original machine or one that was repaired or is a replacement.
Bedrails on portable beds: The Consumer Product Safety Commission (and several companies) issued a warning for thousands of portable bedrails, the ones that attach to the sides of beds to keep someone from falling out. The problems are so serious that deaths were reported when people became wedged between the mattress and the rail.
These bedrails were made under various names. Your best bet is to call the Consumer Product Safety Commission and ask about bedrail recalls to be sure you learn about all possible brands. Contact them at 800-638-2772.
For more information, go to the FDA website (fda.gov) and put "Safety Concerns about Bed Rails" in the search box.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.