We want to stay home as we age. That much is clear from a recent survey by AARP. The 70-question survey touched on all types of topics about home and community preferences, with responses broken down by age.
Here are some of the answers from seniors age 50 and older: 77% of us want to stay in our own homes as we age. Second, 79% of us want to stay in our communities as we age. Third, 33% of us know we will need modifications to our homes so we can stay in them and be safe as well as independent.
The number of households headed by seniors in the next 20 years is going to rise from 34 million to 48 million. We’re going to want smart home devices and bathtub grab bars (and a full bath on the ground floor), as well as voice activated gadgets, wider doorways and easy access through the front door.
We’ll also want accessory dwelling units (known as ADUs), such as in-law apartments or additions, so others can be nearby but not living with us.
AARP and Lowe’s have announced a collaboration to launch Lowe’s Livable Home, which will include services and products to help us create and build what we need so we can stay in our homes. See its website at www.lowes.com.
Safety also is on our minds, and over half of us would move to another area if it’s safer. Nearly half would move if it lowered our expenses. But we want a nice community, too, with bike trails and fast internet, ideally a small town where stores and services are nearby. If you want to see the survey questions and compare your own answers, go to www.aarp.org and search for 2021 AARP Home and Community Preferences Survey.
