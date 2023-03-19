stock_manyellingphone
Metro Creative

Somehow my cellphone number ended up on somebody's list. Now I'm receiving daily text messages saying that my Amazon Prime account is about to be canceled for nonpayment — unless I immediately click the link and give them my credit card number.

Some of the messages say the account has already been canceled but I can get it back by — you guessed it — giving them my credit card number within an hour.

(c) 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.