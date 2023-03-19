Somehow my cellphone number ended up on somebody's list. Now I'm receiving daily text messages saying that my Amazon Prime account is about to be canceled for nonpayment — unless I immediately click the link and give them my credit card number.
Some of the messages say the account has already been canceled but I can get it back by — you guessed it — giving them my credit card number within an hour.
I don't think so.
I'm on a phone list for Netflix as well. I called Netflix and no, my account is not about to be suspended. Said the representative: "You're on automatic pay. If somehow a payment isn't made, it's our fault for not processing it."
I have a few accounts on auto pay, and I think I'll change some others. Another reason to switch to the auto pay is the horrid mail service lately. The Post Office can't keep people, and the ones they have are spread so thin that we're lucky to get mail delivery three times per week.
Which means that bills are late to arrive and mail waiting in the box is late getting picked up, which also means that sometimes a late fee is tacked on to the next month's payment.
If you're getting those "you're late" messages on your cellphone, beware. Don't accidentally touch the link in the message. It will take you to a website that looks real but is not, and just connecting to it can download a virus on your phone. Back out carefully and delete the text message. Take your time.
Don't try to contact the scammers to ask to be taken off their list. It only verifies that yours is a good number and it will be sold to others.
(0) comments
