Strength training is one of the best things we can do for ourselves to maintain strong bones, increase muscle strength and improve mobility, balance and coordination. Those things in turn reduce our risk of falling and help maintain our independence. Many of us, however, don't know where and how to start.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in conjunction with Tufts University, has a free 126-page book titled "Growing Stronger: Strength Training for Older Adults" under the tab,  cdc.gov/physicalactivity. If you can't download the book, call the CDC at 800-232-4636, and it can be mailed to you.

