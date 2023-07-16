SENIOR NEWS LINE: Buying new vehicle requires lots of research

To be happy with a new car purchase, remember it's OK to walk away if you're pressured too much. If you get tired, go home. There are other dealerships everywhere.

 Metro Creative

We all cringe the day when it becomes apparent that we need to buy a new vehicle. And it's not only the expense that makes us leery. It's the whole process of wondering how we're going to be treated if we go to a dealership.

The best way to handle it is: Do your homework (a lot of it) in advance, as much as you can.

(c) 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.

