In an attempt to keep brain cells active this winter, I have signed up for a college course. The good news is that it's all online and it's free. The other good news is that it's sponsored by a major university.

It's called Open Courseware, and I found my class on the internet. Yale, Harvard, MIT, Stanford and many others have "massive open online courses," also known as MOOCs, and their main purpose is to provide learning opportunities. You have to appreciate MIT especially. They make course material for their 2,600 classes "available on the web, free of charge, to any user anywhere in the world."

