According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of COVID cases has steadily risen since December. Earlier in the fall, COVID took a short break while the flu and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) made it to center stage. Those illnesses are now waning a bit, and here comes COVID again.

It doesn't help that we have a new variant — an offshoot of Omicron, the XBB.1.5 — taking off around the country. By Christmas nearly half the cases of COVID were that new variant, so it's growing.

