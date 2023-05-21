stock_declutteredcloset.jpg
Metro Creative

Consider this a firsthand account of clearing clutter. I read several self-help books; I sought advice from those who call themselves experts.

But I suspected that the "how to declutter" books would be a lost cause when I saw passages that suggested taking photos of cherished items as a way of remembering them; I knew that plan was not for me. It was the same with instructions to take it one room at a time or to take months to finish the task.

(c) 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.