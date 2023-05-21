Consider this a firsthand account of clearing clutter. I read several self-help books; I sought advice from those who call themselves experts.
But I suspected that the "how to declutter" books would be a lost cause when I saw passages that suggested taking photos of cherished items as a way of remembering them; I knew that plan was not for me. It was the same with instructions to take it one room at a time or to take months to finish the task.
In the end, I rejected all I heard and read and opted for doing it my way: quickly and ruthlessly.
The key to successful decluttering is to ask yourself realistic questions:
If you're working on clothing and realize that you haven't worn certain items in years, how likely are you to wear them ever again? If you have a set of dishware once owned by your grandmother and have never used it, are you likely to ever use it now? If you're sorting memorabilia from vacations, do you remember the details of your trip?
Give yourself one month to declutter, working at it for at least an hour every day, boxing things up as you go and dividing them into items to be donated or to be thrown out. At the end of the month, call the dump haulers or the people who take donations.
Keep in mind: If you haven't put up outdoor holiday decorations in five years, you won't start now. Relatives who indicate they want a certain item need to remove it immediately. You really don't need 17 sets of sheets or towels. Just because your mother kept her own mother's cherished items for 30 years doesn't mean you need to do the same.
But best of all: If something is no longer on a shelf, you don't have to dust it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.