SENIOR NEWS LINE: Don't be rushed with funeral planning

A small amount of help is coming. The Federal Trade Commission wants online funeral pricing. And it makes sense. When you need to organize a funeral, emotions are running high. You won't be at your best when it comes to thinking about pricing and services.

 Metro Creative

One life event we don't want to think about having to do for a loved one is planning a funeral. But sometimes we must, and it can be stressful and loaded with the potential to be scammed in some way.

