SENIOR NEWS LINE: End of year time to review savings

The end of the year is a perfect time to review where we've been in 2023 and gather some ideas about how we might do things differently next year. Saving money is at the top of many to-do lists now, especially for entertainment and groceries.
Look at all your streaming services to see which ones you might be willing to stop using. Make calls to the cellphone services around you and see who has good deals, likely with bundling. Phone plans for seniors generally have a lower cost. A surprise for me: I recently changed cellphone companies. Since I was bringing my own phone number and did not want a deal to buy a phone, I was given a $200 promo gift card to spend anywhere.
Consider the money you could save with a store affinity account. At my local grocery store, I typically accrue $5-10 per quarter just for buying the store brand and using the coupons offered.
On Walmart Plus, I often earn $3-$4 each time I place online orders for free delivery to my home because of the deals and discounts that pop up on the screen. Additional Plus benefits include travel, video streaming, 10 cents per gallon saved at several gas stations and more. The first 30 days are free to try the service, with a whole year costing $98. If you're on SNAP, Medicaid or other programs, your cost would be half that.
Take a look at "500 Great Ways to Save for Dummies" by AARP. The book is on Amazon, both in paperback and for a Kindle e-reader, as well as thousands of other places online. This book might be one you want to keep for a long time. You can also ask your library or senior center if they will purchase the book to keep on the shelves.
