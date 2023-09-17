SENIOR NEWS LINE: End of year time to review savings

Saving money is at the top of many to-do lists now, especially for entertainment and groceries.

The end of the year is a perfect time to review where we've been in 2023 and gather some ideas about how we might do things differently next year. Saving money is at the top of many to-do lists now, especially for entertainment and groceries.

Look at all your streaming services to see which ones you might be willing to stop using. Make calls to the cellphone services around you and see who has good deals, likely with bundling. Phone plans for seniors generally have a lower cost. A surprise for me: I recently changed cellphone companies. Since I was bringing my own phone number and did not want a deal to buy a phone, I was given a $200 promo gift card to spend anywhere.

