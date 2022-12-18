Is 2023 the year when you have to consider moving into assisted living? Or perhaps helping an elderly relative make the move? In either case, your first steps should be gathering as much information as possible.
What type of care is needed? Daily help with everything from bathing to eating to remembering to take medications? Or is a more specialized, secure location needed for memory care? Or something in between?
What facilities are in your area? It will be important that friends and family can visit easily, as well as having access to the same medical care after the move. Going out for lunch locally can go a long way toward keeping relationships intact.
Once you've selected a few facilities to explore, start digging for information. Call the state and ask about the licenses, accreditation and safety track records. Call your local fire and police departments about potential safety issues.
Do you know anyone who works in one of the facilities you're considering, or who knows someone who lives there? Their input could be crucial when it comes to learning about any rules the facility might have, or any staff shortages that could lead to problems with client care or any ongoing complaints about the food.
Then ask for a tour at every facility on your list. Stay as long as you can and ask a lot of questions. Get a copy of the potential contract to give your attorney to review (ideally one specializing in elder law).
Money: You'll need to know what everything costs, and by everything, that means all the fees that might not be included in the overall amount. Are clients charged for field trips or special entertainment, for example? How about laundry costs?
As part of your information-gathering, go online and search for "how to select an assisted living facility" or something similar. Look for checklists of questions to ask. You'll need all the information you can find.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.