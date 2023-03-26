Brace yourself, this is going to hurt: The price of all food is likely to go up an additional 7.9% this year. Food we eat at home is predicted to go up 8.6%, per the Economic Research Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Specifically, here are some of their expectations for price increases: Eggs up 37.8% (we've already seen some of that), dairy up 7.2%, cereals and bakery up 12.8%, fresh vegetables up 3%.
Some of us are going to be in trouble, if we aren't already.
Here are some ideas to keep food on the table:
Design your menu from the weekly sales flyer from your local store. Shop early before the sales items are gone. Stock up if you can on shelf-stable items and some multipurpose basics. Think: rice, pasta, soups.
Explore recipes online and search for inexpensive meals for seniors. You can even — don't laugh — look up websites with recipes for poor college students. (Some of them are quite creative.) Look up "nutritionally dense foods" to ensure that you're getting value for your shopping dollar.
Encourage your senior center (or even the rec center) to hold classes for seniors on how to put meals on the table without breaking the bank.
Call Meals on Wheels to see if you qualify for free meals. Use the food bank. Look up Commodity Supplemental Food Programs for your state and see if you qualify for a free food box each month.
Become a label reader again, especially if you're shopping by price and are considering buying foods you don't normally eat. Watch the sodium, carbs and calories.
Ask your doctor if you should take a daily vitamin supplement to get you through this period where your nutrition might not be the best. Good nutrition is a big part of staying healthy.
