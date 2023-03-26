stock_groceryshopping.jpg
Metro Creative

Brace yourself, this is going to hurt: The price of all food is likely to go up an additional 7.9% this year. Food we eat at home is predicted to go up 8.6%, per the Economic Research Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Specifically, here are some of their expectations for price increases: Eggs up 37.8% (we've already seen some of that), dairy up 7.2%, cereals and bakery up 12.8%, fresh vegetables up 3%.

(c) 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.