The senior center commandeered a large space at the rec center to use in an experiment. Their goal: to determine if we actually meant what we said about not coming in for exercise classes in a cramped senior center space where we're all breathing on one another. Find more room, we'd said, room to spread out.
Hence, the borrowed space at the rec center (which had to cancel the Tots and Mommy Workout Hour ... something about a stay-at-home father objecting to the name of the class).
The rec center space was nicely decorated with blue painter's tape X spots across the floor, 10 feet apart. Then before we started, we got a little talk.
"How many of you haven't taken an exercise class in two years?" asked the too-young male exercise coach we'd never met before.
Hands went up.
There was a knowing nod from the coach and the admonishment: "We'll be taking this nice and easy. Do not push yourselves. If you need to stop and rest, then do that. Nobody will judge you." He cast a fierce look around the room as he said that.
The routine the coach put us through was a perfect combination of nearly everything, starting with mild stretching, moving into a few minutes of yoga poses, some cha-cha steps, a few ballet moves, leg lifts, toe touches and more.
During our cool down (although we hadn't actually worked up a sweat) the coach inquired: "How many want to do this again? Twice a week, same time."
Hands went up, because, yes, we wanted more of this.
We each took a handout at the door as we left, instructions for doing these exercises at home in case we didn't like the rec center setup. But I have a feeling we're all going to show up next week. It's the first bit of normal in two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.