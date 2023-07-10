SENIOR NEWS LINE: Here's staycation ideas for seniors

Try a staycation to the local outdoors and remember to smell the flowers.

 Metro Creative

How do we go on vacation when we can't afford to travel anywhere? How can any days feel like vacation when we do what we usually do, which is stay home?

The answer lies in that made-up word: "staycation." The idea is to spend time doing something different without leaving your home area.

© 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.