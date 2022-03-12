How Well Do You Know Your iPhone?
Did you know there is a flashlight on your iPhone? I just found mine. Courtesy of BoomerTECH Adventures online, I’ve not only learned that there is a flashlight, but how to access it. BoomerTECH Adventures is a website aimed at seniors (although I don’t know why it wouldn’t appeal to anybody with an Apple device) who want to expand how they use their iPhone, iPad or Mac computer and learn about all the features.
Right on the home page of the website (as of this writing) is a free video about turning slides into digital images and a free video about how to change the email password on your iPad. In addition, there is a link to its blog covering a wide variety of Apple device-related topics. Not all the videos are free, however.
There are full courses, such as the Introduction to iPhone Basics ($30), which includes four videos and a course booklet. There is Introduction to Zoom Basics, wherein you can learn how to have those video calls with your family ($30). This one consists of eight videos that cover everything you need to know from setting it up to how to have appropriate lighting. Maximizing Your iPad’s Potential is a $30 course that covers over a dozen areas and iPad topics, such as basic navigation, personalizing the look and making folders, communicating with messages and video, using the camera, editing photos and much more.
Mac computer owners aren’t left out — there is an Introduction to Mac Basics ($30) course. BoomerTECH Adventures was started by a trio of educators, all of them seniors, which means they know we learn new things in different ways at different paces. If you have an Apple iPhone and want to know how to do more than place a call, check BoomerTECH Adventures (www.boomertechadventures.com).
