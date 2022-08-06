We're in our third summer of the COVID pandemic and another winter is coming.
Think about that statement for a minute. Did any of us imagine, back in the summer of 2020, that the problems would still be with us in 2022? I for one was betting that once the vaccines started coming out, COVID would surely be vanquished. Oh, how wrong I was.
Many of us settled in during that first year of COVID isolation, missing meetings, dinners out and friends. We just didn't dare go out, even if we had been the first to qualify for the vaccines. We didn't host family during the holidays, and some of us had ham sandwiches for Thanksgiving dinner.
But it hasn't been all bad. We learned how to attend meetings and talk to family on Zoom, we checked in with friends by phone and we figured out how to place curbside grocery orders on the computer. During warm weather, we took walks and saw outdoor concerts and sometimes even dared to visit certain businesses when they weren't busy.
Already, however, upon realizing that this is our third summer with COVID and with the vaccine boosters continuing to show iffy results for long-term efficacy, I'm no longer taking bets about when it will all go away. I'm thinking ahead to winter when everyone goes back inside and the risk of infection increases.
Some thoughts on getting through this coming winter: Increase the level of exercise you get. Hunt for interesting YouTube videos of exercise and yoga for seniors. Find ways to address anxiety. Double up on communication with others to avoid isolation. Find a new hobby. Buy a few new houseplants. Splurge on home delivery of groceries now and then, instead of curbside pickup.
What do you think? Can we do it again? Can we make it through another COVID winter?
