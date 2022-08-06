stock_seniorwomanalone.jpg
Metro Creative

We're in our third summer of the COVID pandemic and another winter is coming.

Think about that statement for a minute. Did any of us imagine, back in the summer of 2020, that the problems would still be with us in 2022? I for one was betting that once the vaccines started coming out, COVID would surely be vanquished. Oh, how wrong I was.

Senior News Line ©2022 King Features Synd., Inc.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.