By now we know just how much our Social Security checks are going to be for this year, after the deductions for Part B. The average dollar increase is $92 per month for singles. The Part B deduction has gone up $21.60, mostly due to the price of the new Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm, for a total of $170 per month.
The drug costs $56,000 per patient per year. And we’re all going to pay for it, whether we need it or not. The news now is that the price of that drug has been cut in half, to $28,200 per year, after pressure was brought to bear on the manufacturer when it was revealed that Medicare might not pay for it at all.
Additional pressure came from doctors who were suspicious the drug didn’t actually work and who wanted their own tests run on it. Since it must be given via IV in the hospital or doctor’s office, it falls under Part B instead of the Part D drug plan.
Hot off the press is a proposal that Medicare will cover the drug — but only for those in randomized controlled clinical trials that will settle once and for all the question about whether the drug actually works. They’ll likely have a decision on that proposal in April. And what of our Part B costs, given the lowered cost of Aduhelm? Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra ordered Medicare to look again at the premium we’re being charged for 2022.
There is the smallest chance it might be lowered, which has never been done before. Last year it was estimated that our Part B premium would be $158.50 this year. If that $170 is cut back to that amount, it would net us an extra $11.50 per month. What shall we spend it on?
