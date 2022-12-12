stock_foodpantry.jpg
A few months ago I escorted three very nervous elderly ladies to the food bank. By "escorted," I mean I had to scout out the situation in advance, come back with a report (no, the food bank staff wouldn't ask embarrassing questions about finances) and then actually take the ladies to the food bank in my car to pick up their groceries.

Fast-forward a few months, and I've just learned that said ladies actually went to the food bank by themselves today ... and had a wonderful time.

