SENIOR NEWS LINE: Learn how to get through drug shortages

Some prescription drug shortages are hitting seniors hardest.

In the spring of this year, the U.S. saw a larger prescription drug shortage than we've seen in 10 years. And we haven't recovered yet.

Part of the problem is that 78% of our drugs (or at least a crucial ingredient in each one) are made in foreign countries. Chemotherapy drugs, antibiotics, mental health drugs ... so many are in short supply. As of this writing, cisplatin, a commonly used cancer drug, is on the shortages list, and has been since February.

