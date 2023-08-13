SENIOR NEWS LINE: Learn how to get through drug shortages

In the spring of this year, the U.S. saw a larger prescription drug shortage than we've seen in 10 years. And we haven't recovered yet.
Part of the problem is that 78% of our drugs (or at least a crucial ingredient in each one) are made in foreign countries. Chemotherapy drugs, antibiotics, mental health drugs ... so many are in short supply. As of this writing, cisplatin, a commonly used cancer drug, is on the shortages list, and has been since February.
It doesn't help that a drug manufacturer filed for bankruptcy and closed its doors. If this isn't bad enough, a major drug facility was recently hit by a tornado.
Hospitals all over the country saw the writing on the wall and immediately tried to overbuy and get as much as they could. The manufacturer stepped in and put a stop to that.
If you can't get your drugs due to shortages:
Talk to your pharmacist. Ask whether they can ask your doctor about changing the dose. For example, can you have two half doses that would add up to the same amount? Ask your doctor if they have samples or can get them from the sales rep.
Call the drug manufacturer and ask when they expect pharmacies in your area to be resupplied. Give them the name and address of your pharmacy and ask specifically that the drugs you need be sent there.
What you should NOT do: Divide your drugs to make them last longer. Call your health care team and ask for help. Is there a different drug you can take?
One important thing you can do: Call your congressmen and let them know what it's like to be unable to get the drugs you need. Ask what they're doing about the shortages. Foreign countries should not be able to hold our drugs hostage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.