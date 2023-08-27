SENIOR NEWS LINE: Look into classes to take from comfort of home

Senior writer Matilda Chales encourages seniors to look into taking classes this fall and winter.

 Metro Creative

The course catalog for the winter semester of the local senior college arrived in the mail, and I've already highlighted over a dozen classes, talks, lectures and seminars that I'd like to take.

Not that I'll take all of them, of course. But I will likely sign up for a few that have especially piqued my interest.

(c) 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.