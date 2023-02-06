stock_drugcosts.jpg
I got a shock the other day when I went to the pharmacy to pick up the latest refill of my three drugs and realized that the pharmacy assistant had neglected to run it through GoodRx, the program that helps reduce the price of our drugs. Once he did that, the cost dropped significantly.

It made me realize just how much other seniors are paying for the drugs we need to stay healthy. There are ways to cut those costs. It just takes a little work and a lot of monitoring on our part to make sure it happens.

