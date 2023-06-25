stock_makinglists.jpg

Making lists for the holidays or those New Year's Resolutions are helpful. As a senior citizen, try keeping lists of important details such as medicines handy.

There may come a time when you can no longer immediately remember the 25 telephone numbers that used to be easily recalled. I suspect it comes to us all. When it does, it's time to start making lists.

Having a cellphone is probably the easiest way to save all those numbers. But the problem comes when the phone is on its charger and can't be accessed. Written lists are a lifesaver then.

