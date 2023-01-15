The studies are clear: Owning a pet is good for us.
For those of us who stay home much of the time, having a pet can be a boon to our physical and mental health. Play with a cat, you get laughter and stress relief. Walk a dog, you get exercise. (And don't forget the social aspect when you meet up with other dog owners along the way.) Blood sugar levels even out and blood pressure goes down, per the studies.
On the other hand, those studies were written before the pandemic. Now we find that too many pet owners are having to relinquish their pets ... and those who would consider pet adoption are hesitant.
No matter how much we'd like to own a pet, there can be concerns that we need to consider before we adopt, and the big one is pet food.
In many areas, there have been difficulties keeping our pets fed. Ask neighbors who have pets if they've had trouble getting pet food over the past two years. Sometimes the manufacturers haven't kept up due to supply chain problems.
But there are options that might ease your worry. Learn about ordering pet food online and having it delivered to your door. It's also possible that your local food bank keeps a supply of pet food on hand. Meals on Wheels often delivers pet food. The animal shelter itself is sure to have a pet food bank. I searched for "free pet food pantries" near me and found dozens — even a library and a church!
Take a look at Pets for the Elderly (petsfortheelderly.org), especially the stories about seniors who've adopted pets. They work with 54 shelters in 32 states to help pet adopters over age 60.
If you still aren't sure, consider becoming a foster parent to one or more pets. You'll be able to try it out and see how the situation feels.
