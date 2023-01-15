Seniors may benefit from pet ownership
The studies are clear: Owning a pet is good for us.

For those of us who stay home much of the time, having a pet can be a boon to our physical and mental health. Play with a cat, you get laughter and stress relief. Walk a dog, you get exercise. (And don't forget the social aspect when you meet up with other dog owners along the way.) Blood sugar levels even out and blood pressure goes down, per the studies.

