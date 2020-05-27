Has your Meals on Wheels expanded their service? In a number of areas, the program has taken on more volunteers or widened the area they cover, having received grants and other funding, giving more seniors the opportunity to have meals delivered. If you have a Medicare Advantage plan, those meals might be covered, if you meet the qualifications.
Some areas are establishing meal delivery from restaurants for seniors who shouldn’t go out. If you have a town council, they will know about any kind of changes in your area. Some towns have an online list of restaurants with details about whether they’re closed or are providing service (curbside, limited inside seating or delivery). Other areas have free senior pickup meals for those who can drive to the location. Call your local senior center or check their website for more information.
Watch your daily newspaper online, if you don’t take the paper. While most typically charge a fee, during this pandemic many are giving access to their paper for free (hoping you’ll eventually subscribe). Keep an eye on the news for updates to the type of services that are opening up near you and the requirements. Some might ask that employees wear a mask while working, and others might ask that anybody venturing outside wear a mask.
If you’re not certain what programs are available in your area to help you, go online to 211.org and put your ZIP code in the search box. That will take you to the 211 for your state. You can either call them or click on their online directory of information. They list food (delivery and pantry), substance use, utility assistance, transportation and much more. Each agency lists the programs it offers, such as personal support services and family caregiver. Stay healthy.
