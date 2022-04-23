Recent government figures outlined food price increases for one month. The numbers are grim. Fruits and vegetables went up 2.3%, the highest since 2010. Dairy went up 1.9%, the highest since 2011. Cereals and bakery items went up 1.1%. Averaged over the past 12 months, food prices have risen 8.6% (the highest increase since 1981), with poultry and fish climbing 13% and beef soaring 16%.
Wow! We knew it was bad because each time we go to the grocery store, we’re spending more to get less. But to see the figures laid out in print just brings home how bad things have gotten.
Bloomberg (www.bloomberg.com), whose economists we need to keep an eye on, predicts that this year we’ll pay an additional $5,200 for all household items (including gas, heating fuel and everything else) and services, which it calculates at $433 per month.
We need to reconsider how we feel about food banks. We seniors generally don’t want to do that, saying, “Oh, others need it more.” Well, at this point, maybe we are those others?
In a few days, I’ll be driving three of my senior neighbors to the food bank for the weekly pickup. It will be their first time, and they are nervous.
But I made a scouting trip last week, parking across the street from the line of cars and walking over to talk to the person in charge. I was able to report back: No, they don’t take your name or ask questions (except maybe to ask if you’d prefer apple or orange juice). No, they’re not judgmental.
No, it’s not leftover expired food, and the fruits and vegetables were fresh and lovely. The people were friendly and welcoming, happy to do what they were doing. Just go to the food bank. You won’t be judged.
