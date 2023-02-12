How many food items in your freezer, refrigerator or kitchen cabinet are on recall lists?
I spotted a food recall alert on the news, but I only heard part of the announcement. On to the internet I went, looking for the information. And sure enough, for the first time ever, I actually had a recalled food item. It was a bit unnerving to realize that I hadn't been reading all the recall alerts I get in my email inbox.
While looking for more sites that provide alerts, I came across one I hadn't known about: FoodManufacturing.com. Just in the past few weeks, they've put out alerts for a certain soup because of an error on the label, several brands of Vienna sausages, hot chocolate K-cups (it might contain peanut products), a pot roast meal, sprouts, frozen chicken entrees, popcorn, frozen manicotti, diced beef ... and more.
To look at their list, go to the site and click on the "Recalls/Alerts" tab.
The Food Safety and Inspection Service arm of the Department of Agriculture issues alerts as well at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls. Note the advanced search feature on the left side of the screen where you can filter by cause, risk level, states and more.
Food Safety (www.foodsafety.gov) provides information on the safe handling and storage of food.
Recalls.gov is another good site for recall notices. Click on the "Food" tab to see your online choices.
And what should I do with that recalled product I found in my freezer? I'm going to take it back to the store for a refund, of course.
On a sad note, did you see the Consumer Reports research on the amount of lead and cadmium in our favorite dark chocolate bars? Go to ConsumerReports.org and put "Lead and Cadmium Could Be in Your Dark Chocolate" in the search box.
