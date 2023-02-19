stock_handwithtaxform
After preparing my own taxes annually for over 40 years, I'm about to have someone else do them for me for the first time.

This is not without concerns, of course, but the people who volunteer to prepare taxes at the senior center are trained. They're part of the AARP income tax assistance program, which means they're IRS-certified and therefore will know about any recent changes to tax law ... which will be handy at this point.

