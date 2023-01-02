stock_nutritionlabel

Senior news writer Matilda Charles said with the New Year, it's time to revisit nutrition labels as manufacturers are changing the size of the containers and the ingredients.

The time has come to study the labels of foods you buy, even if you've used those same products for a long time. Not only are manufacturers changing the size of the containers, they're changing the ingredients. At this point we need to take a very close look at what we're actually eating.

Changes to the ingredients in products we've always trusted might well be blamed on supply chain problems. If a manufacturer can't easily get one ingredient, they might substitute something else.

