stock_medicareforms

Get personalized help from the State Health Insurance Assistance Program at shiptacenter.org.

 Metro Creative

Before we know it, that yearly event will be here — when we have to decide what to do about our Medicare plans between Oct. 15 and Dec. 7 for coverage that will begin Jan. 1.

There are several things we have to consider, such as taking on a prescription drug plan or changing to a new one, or staying with original Medicare or going with an Advantage plan or changing Advantage plans or going back to original Medicare. All these take time to think about.

Senior News Line ©2022 King Features Synd., Inc.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.