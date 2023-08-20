SENIOR NEWS LINE: Time to prepare for another winter

Don't forget to plan for fun over the winter. Check out new books, hobby supplies, games, new recipes, different senior workout videos on YouTube, and online language classes as examples.

Winter isn't even close, and already we're seeing an increase in illnesses.

They're calling it a tripledemic, and it includes the regular flu, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and our enemy COVID. Instead of the cold driving us indoors (and around others who can pass along an illness to us), we've been pushed indoors by the heat as we seek cooler temperatures.

