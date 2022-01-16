My neighbor still thinks she’ll be going on a cruise to a foreign country in the spring. She calls her travel agent every few weeks to ask if the cruise is still on.
Of course the travel agent doesn’t want to say no and have to give back the money just yet, so the answer is yes. My neighbor has been busily sewing new outfits for her cruise dinners. Me, I’ve been keeping silent about it, but I fear that cruise might not come to pass.
There is always debate about requirements for masks on cruise ships, but that might be the least of the concerns. The latest updates have several countries in Level 4 Do Not Travel categories.
My neighbor’s destination is currently at a Level 3, which is Reconsider Travel. New ones are being added all the time. If you’ll be traveling in the next few months, especially if it’s internationally, look at AARP’s travel page for helpful information: www.aarp.org/travel. Watch the Department of State’s website as well: travel.state.gov/content/ travel.html.
Look for the information on your specific destination, and keep an eye on it, as it’s all subject to change. Invest in trip cancellation and interruption insurance. Make sure you understand the details of what it will and won’t cover. Be sure what the cruise company’s policies are as well. Be certain you know exactly when you’ll need a COVID-19 test before you go — and that you can get one.
At this point, many areas have backlogs on testing appointments, and walk-in places are often backed up for many hours. If you’re traveling internationally, you’ll also need a test before you return. The logistics and timing can be complicated right now. Your best bet: Stay in close touch with your travel agent about changes, warnings and timing.
