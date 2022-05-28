A local art museum, lacking many patrons because people are still avoiding crowds due to COVID, came up with a great idea: open the place to seniors. Those of us who've been locked down for too long, turning up our noses at proposed activities at the senior center, thought this was a swell idea.
We did, however, decline the offer of a van. Instead, we all drove in our individual vehicles to avoid being breathed on by others.
The museum was ... lovely. So excited was staff to have real and actual patrons that they pulled out all the stops for us. Young docents-in-training hovered, but not too closely, as we spread out in the large, high-ceilinged rooms clutching our brochures.
Spend more than 10 seconds in front of a display of Mediterranean antiquities, and a docent would appear, many steps away, to tell us about the artifacts. Squint at the detail of a Winslow Homer painting, and there would be a docent offering a magnifying glass and talking about brush work. Look at the artistry of the Native American baskets and wonder how they got all those varied colors, and a docent would know.
It didn't hurt our feelings at all to be told later that these docents-in-training were students at a local art school and would get extra credit for their participation. They did a fine job.
The senior center staff did too, surprising us with a bagged lunch on the museum grounds after our visit. There were enough picnic benches for us to spread out in the sunshine, and a male spouse was commandeered to tote around a cooler of iced drinks to hand out, along with a wide variety of chips for us to trade like school children.
It's a good thing I had my checkbook in my purse. Before I left, I purchased a membership as a Friend of the Museum. I'll be back.
