SENIOR NEWS LINE: What is magical age to reach 'senior' status?

Senior news writer Matilda Charles said a poll she read asked what age should women stop wearing jeans? That arbitrary number is age 53.

When do we actually become seniors? That varies, depending who we ask.

Is it age 50, when all the AARP ads come to our mailbox? Maybe it's age 60, when we can get food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or receive Meals on Wheels deliveries. Is it 62, when we can start to collect some of our Social Security? If we're taking a Gallup Poll, 65 is the starting senior age.

