NORTH KANSAS CITY — The 2021 Clay County Senior Resource Fair will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, in the gym at the North Kansas City YMCA, 1999 Iron St.
The event, sponsored by Northland Professionals in Aging, will include exhibits and information from a variety of resources that include financial support, living facilities and health care. Experts will also be on hand that can provide information on a variety of topics including Medicare, VA benefits, blood pressure and sugar, bone density, fall prevention and home safety and equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.