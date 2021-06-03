Senior strength, balance class offered in Smithville

SMITHVILLE — The first senior strength and balance class offered to older adults by Smithville Parks and Recreation will be offered at 8 a.m. Friday, June 4, at Smithville Senior Center, located next to City Hall in downtown at 113 W. Main St.
“Classes are offered to all seniors 60-plus living in Clay County. You don't need to register to attend; simply show up ready to exercise,” states a release.
Classes will include a variety exercises designed to increase muscular strength, balance and range of motion for daily living.
