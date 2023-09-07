fall prevention

This September, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is partnering with the National Council on Aging to bring attention to Falls Prevention Awareness Month, celebrated each September.

 Metro Creative

This September, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is partnering with the National Council on Aging to bring attention to Falls Prevention Awareness Month, celebrated each September.

“DHSS has a strong history of helping older residents in Missouri,” said Mindy Ulstad, bureau chief for the Bureau of Senior Programs within DHSS. “We’re proud to be part of this national education and outreach initiative helping millions of older adults age well and stay falls free. We encourage people to the events this month and visit our website to learn more about falls prevention.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.