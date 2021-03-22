LIBERTY — Patti Stark, owner of Serenity on the Square and 20-year meditation teacher and coach, joined with Sugar Kittens Cat Cafe and Cattery for a Meditation with Cats class at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 25, at the cafe, 603 S. Missouri Highway 291.
To register, visit sugarkittenscatcafe.com and click the drop-down button marked "visit." For fees and other details, call 736-4000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.