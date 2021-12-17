LIBERTY — The Liberty Sertoma Club membership recently announced that David and Lisa Essig are the 2020-21 Service to Mankind award recipients.
The Service to Mankind award is the highest honor Sertoma can bestow on a nonmember. The award is based upon the quality of impact of service the volunteer has provided to the community, the state or all of mankind, according to a press release.
The Essigs will be honored, along with past honorees, at the 2022 Celebration of Service on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Belvoir Winery.
"Two core values of Essig Family McDonald's are service and community. Through the Essig Family McDonald's, the couple has contributed to countless local schools, clubs, nonprofits organizations and local groups. It may be providing meals to health care workers and first responders in the midst of the pandemic, hosting annual McTeacher Nights for local schools or spending hours making transitional housing feel like a home for homeless families," states the Sertoma press release.
According to the club, the Essigs were also chosen because they instill "community and service through their business practices as well as in their personal lives by modeling these values for their children and the McDonald's family."
"It is not only monetary contributions, but even more importantly, support, time, helping hands, expertise and the spirit of service and community that Lisa and David bring to all of the communities they call home," states the release. "David and Lisa Essig understand and embody the spirit of community. They have shown hard work and dedication in everything they have built, from their business to their family and all their relationships. Their genuine nature serves as an encouragement to everyone they interact with. Liberty is blessed to call them our own. The influence the Essig family has had on our community is immeasurable.”
