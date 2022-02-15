CLAY COUNTY — Sheriff Will Akin announced the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy is returning this spring.
The academy provides information about the daily operations of the Sheriff’s Office and increases rapport with the public to better inform or dispel any misinformation through an educational process, states a release.
The course is a 9-week, 30-hour program, and the 2022 Academy will meet on Tuesday nights from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The 2022 Academy will run from March 8 through May 3.
"This program allows Sheriff’s Deputies and Clay County residents to interact and exchange ideas about making our community safer," states the release.
Topics taught include: Patrol Tactics, Narcotic and Criminal Investigations, Traffic and DWI Enforcement, K-9 Unit, Crisis Intervention, Crime Scene Investigation, Detention Center Operations, Emergency Management and 911 Communications.
Applications will be accepted from through Tuesday, March 1. Once completed, an application can be dropped off at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, 12 S. Water in Liberty, or mailed to the Sheriff’s Office to the attention of Manager Sarah Boyd. Applicants will be notified once accepted into the program. Class size is limited to 20 participants.
Applications can be downloaded online at claymosheriff.org or are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Sheriff’s Office lobby.
Completion of this program does not certify a resident as a deputy sheriff or reserve deputy. Participants must be at least 18 years old and live or work in Clay County. Applicants will be screened for acceptability and are subject to a criminal records check. There is no fee for the course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.