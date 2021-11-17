Sheriff’s office seeks historical photos ahead of bicentennial

CLAY COUNTY — Along with county government, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office will mark 200 years in January. In honor of the milestone, the sheriff’s office is looking to honor its history and heritage as well as those who have served as staffers, dedicating their lives to their community, during a celebration early in 2022.
To make the celebration a success, the sheriff’s office is looking for submissions of historical photographs.
“We are hoping that maybe someone has some old photos, maybe a painting, things like that that’s maybe in their attic they’d be willing to bring in and share with us,” said sheriff’s office PR Manager Sarah Boyd. “We’d love to see them.”
A highly sought after item is an image of the county’s first sheriff, John Harris.
“That’s something we haven’t been able to get yet,” said Boyd.
To share items with the sheriff’s office before then end of 2021, contact Boyd by phone at 407-3834 or email at sarah.boyd@sheriffclayco.com.
