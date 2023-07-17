The academy is a nine-week, 30-hour program and meets on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 9 pm at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. There are typically sessions in the spring and fall. The first fall class begins Sept. 5.
CLAY COUNTY — Citizens can get a behind-the-scenes look into the daily operation of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office by enrolling in the office's Citizen’s Academy. The program aims to increase rapport with the public through education and give participants a greater understanding of why deputies do what they do.
“This program allows sheriff’s deputies and Clay County residents to interact and exchange ideas about making our community safer,” reads the sheriff’s office website.
The academy is a nine-week, 30-hour program and meets on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 9 pm at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. There are typically sessions in the spring and fall. The first fall class begins Sept. 5. Course topics include crime scene investigation, the K-9 Unit, patrol tactics, 911 communications, crisis intervention, detention operations, use of force and traffic safety.
Participants must be at least 17 and live or work in Clay County. Applicants are subject to a criminal records check.
Participants can apply online by searching “citizens academy” at sheriffclayco.org or in person between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays in the Clay County Sheriff’s Office lobby, 12 S. Water St., Liberty.
Completion of this program does not certify a citizen as a deputy or reserve deputy.
