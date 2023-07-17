Citizens Academy

The academy is a nine-week, 30-hour program and meets on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 9 pm at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. There are typically sessions in the spring and fall. The first fall class begins Sept. 5.

 Submitted photo/Clay County Sheriff's Office

CLAY COUNTY — Citizens can get a behind-the-scenes look into the daily operation of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office by enrolling in the office's Citizen’s Academy. The program aims to increase rapport with the public through education and give participants a greater understanding of why deputies do what they do.

“This program allows sheriff’s deputies and Clay County residents to interact and exchange ideas about making our community safer,” reads the sheriff’s office website.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.