Shh, it's a surprise!

HOLT — Local mother Lauren Elliott isn’t letting physical distancing rain on her daughter’s party plans. While stay-home orders and social distancing guidelines mean a traditional party with friends and family is out of the question, the Holt mom is planning a vehicle parade Saturday, April 25, to celebrate her daughter, Emma Elliott, and Emma’s fifth birthday.
“Kids really love birthdays at turning 5. She was supposed to have a rollerskating party in Liberty and now we can’t. … We found a way to cope,” Lauren said. “A couple of my friends have had little neighborhood parades and I thought Emma would absolutely love it.”
Lauren said the parade is about celebrating her daughter, but also giving the community a chance to get out of their houses and have a little fun.
“I thought it wouldn’t just be fun for her, but for other kids. I have friends that literally have not let their kids leave their house — a lot of them. My kids haven’t been in any stores and the only other little kids they’ve seen are people that we see on a daily basis during quarantining. I just thought it would be fun for more than just Emma, but a lot of people,” she said. “Why not just hop in cars, make signs, decorate and drive by and make a lot of noise on (Missouri Highway) BB for about 15 minutes?”
Lauren said the parade will be a surprise for her daughter, and she can’t wait to the see excitement on Emma’s and others’ faces as they participate.
And, while a large, shareable cake and other party favors are out of the question during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lauren said she did come up with a way to share some typical party favorites with those who participate. The mom plans to wear gloves and safely toss individually wrapped Hostess brand unicorn cupcakes to those waving from car windows as they slowly pass on the rural route where their residence is.
“It’ll be fun and something different to do,” said Lauren.
