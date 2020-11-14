Showcase highlights Kearney nonprofits

KEARNEY — In partnership with community business sponsors, the Kearney Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual showcase to shed light on the impact and needs of Kearney’s nonprofits.
“The virtual nonprofit showcase has been designed to highlight the extraordinary work of Kearney area not-for-profits and to provide an opportunity for all community members to learn more about the needs within these area organizations,” states a chamber release.
The showcase began this month and runs through Dec. 1, the National Day of Giving. The showcase can be accessed online at kearneychamber.org/nonprofit-showcase.
The showcase features descriptions of Kearney nonprofits as well as contact information for the organizations, a chance to win $100 in Chamber Cash for use at Kearney chamber member businesses and a chance to vote for one’s favorite charity. The winner of the favorite charity contest will receive a $500 grant. The showcase also includes an opportunity to sign up to volunteer at a local nonprofit.
“Our goal is to provide a space for our nonprofits to not only share information, but also truly connect with those looking for ways to get more involved,” states the chamber release.
