SMITHVILLE — Like many parents, Reggie and Andrea Brown have allowed their older son, RJ, 8, to try various sports to see which ones he might be interested in. There was karate, but that didn’t hit the right notes.
Reggie said his son attempted soccer, too, but it also didn’t have that appeal.
It took an open gym and a partial course with obstacles to find that new aspiration – ninja warrior training.
“It’s been two and a half years now,” RJ said. “I figured I could be good.”
“American Ninja Warrior” premiered in December 2009. Now in its 13th season, thousands of competitors have attempted the various obstacles such as the salmon ladder, the jump hang and the warp wall.
“Of course, we had seen this on television,” Reggie said. “He said he wanted to try it and jumped into it.”
The competition show’s popularity has grown so much there are schools around the nation and competitions for youth such as the recent National Ninja League World Finals that took place in Greensboro, North Carolina earlier this month. There, RJ placed second in the 6 to 8-year-old age division out of nearly 300 other competitors from around the world.
RJ, a third-grader at Maple Elementary in the Smithville School District, qualified for the national meet after regionals in St. Louis.
“I got farther than my original goal to make it through that first stage,” RJ said. “I am building my confidence as I compete. I like all the jumps.”
“When RJ made it through the first stage, we were all happy,” Reggie said. “Then he completed the second stage at nationals. Andrea and I were surprised, but also not surprised he did well.”
To hone his ninja skills, RJ travels to Motus Ninjas’ Lee’s Summit location for 75 minutes of training every Monday and Wednesday.
In his age group, there are six team members.
TJ Rehak is the owner of Motus and coaches RJ along with his main coach, Donovan Metoyer.
“RJ is a very hardworking, determined guy,” Rehak said. “We see a lot of potential in him. RJ is unique and talented. He is fast, but it’s also great that he will cheer everyone else on. He really is that cheerleader for his teammates. They are a supportive team.”
Rehak also praises RJ’s parents for their support.
“Allowing RJ to do his thing and then letting him rely on us coaches is awesome,” he said. “We all had that excitement when RJ hit the buzzer. They were excited and it was rewarding for us, too.”
When the Browns moved from Denver, Reggie lost his workout friends, but gained a new one in his son. The family has converted the basement garage into a gym with a variety of obstacles for RJ to train on.
“RJ really helps me get my workouts in at home,” he said. “We train together. With his advancing skills, we are going to have to be even more creative. I am looking at creating an outdoor course for him soon. RJ works his rear off and never complains.”
Both parents are proud of their son.
“He just keeps getting better and better,” Andrea said. “He sets those goals and hits them.”
RJ’s grandparents have joined in with their support and with helping care for little brother Cole Brown, 15 months.
“RJ also plays football and go-kart racing, which is what my dad and I did together,” Reggie said. “His strength works for all these.”
RJ has also brought home trophies for his racing.
“It’s hard to decide what is my favorite,” RJ said. “I like so much about each sport. I like the ninja courses, but I like winning on the track, too.”
“RJ is a pretty motivated kid,” Reggie said. “He knows what he wants.”
The soon-to-be 9-year-old is part of the school district’s gifted program.
“Doing any of these requires me being a top listener,” he said.
As for the future, RJ plans on keeping up with his ninja training and eventually wants to be on the television show.
“I’m only 53 pounds so I need some more muscle and I will have to step up my game even more,” he said. “I know it’s going to be more time practicing to go as far as I can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.