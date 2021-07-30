SMITHVILLE — An adult clothing drive being held by the local United Methodist Church is in need of donations in Smithville.
New and/or gently-used clothing in adult sizes can be dropped off between 6 and 8 p.m. Mondays and from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at the church, 505 U.S. Highway 169.
The church requests no event or slogan T-shirts be donated.
For more details, call 532-3200 or email the Rev. Rebecca Mulford at revrebeccam@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.